3,000 airport security recertified as NCAA certifies five new airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to five new airlines in 2024.

This is just as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has recertified 3,000 aviation security personnel as parts of the drive to boost aviation security.

Daily Trust reports that the deepening of aviation security architecture is a response to emerging threats in aviation security.

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo and the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku spoke at the stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos convened by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The meeting provided a forum for operators and players to interface and iron out issues and challenges confronting the aviation sector.

Najomo stated that the NCAA has worked closely with stakeholders to accelerate issuance of permits, licences and certification processes, adding that more operators are coming on stream with the five new AOCs issued in 2024.

Daily Trust reports that with the newly issued five AOCs, the number of AOC holders (both scheduled and non-scheduled operators) has risen to 44.

They however allayed fears over the age of aircraft, saying what is important is regular maintenance of the aircraft.

On the issue of high air fares, the DG stated that continuous engagements with airlines and allied service operators have resulted in the resolution of high airfare concerns, “Reduced monopoly of routes, promoted growth of indigenous players on foreign routes; (such as the successful launch of Air Peace’s Lagos-London route), led by the laudable efforts of the honourable minister.”

On her part, the FAAN MD highlighted challenges with navigating with infrastructures at the airports, most of which were ageing.

She said issues around de-rubberisation of airport runways were being handled while the authority has paid closer attention to issues of security at the various airports.

FAAN currently manages 31 airports.

The MD disclosed that while bird strikes still occur at airports, the authority has managed to reduce the incidents to the barest minimum through a series of grass management efforts in addition to a waste separation and recycling programme.

“From a security side, we’ve deployed a number of explosive detection equipment screening devices. At some of our international airports, we actually still have a significant amount that is underway, so both for cabin as well as baggage.

“We strengthened the workforce of our aviation security personnel. We were actually able, for the first time last year, to train and recertify over 3,000 aviation security personnel that are actually being deployed.

“Also from a capacity building perspective, we were able to train over 3,238 staff from a safety perspective.”

She also disclosed that Nigeria would be hosting the first-ever International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-certified Airport Management Programme, describing it as a milestone for the country’s aviation sector.