300 companies to participate in Kano Int’l Trade Fair- KACCIMA

The Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), said at least 300 companies from within and outside Nigeria are expected to participate in its 45th International Trade Fair scheduled to hold between Nov.23 to Dec. 7, 2024.

Alhaji Garba Imam, the President, KACCIMA, disclosed this in Kano.

According to him, foreign companies are expected from other countries including India, Niger Republic among others.

Imam explained that the chamber had put the necessary facilities on ground to ensure a successful event.

“We are expecting 300 participants. The gate fee is free for visitors to enable many people visit the event.”

The KACCIMA president explained that Nigeria’s Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, will declare the trade fair open, while the governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, will serve as the chief host.

Imam noted that the chamber had provided adequate security to safeguard lives and properties of participants and visitors at the trade fair.

“We have engaged 80 security personnel and installed CCTV cameras at the premises of the event to monitor and record activities to ensure a zero security breaches.

“We will also provide free internet services at the trade fair complex. Visitors will be given the password to access free data within the premises.”

The KACCIMA president urged the public to attend the event in large numbers and take advantage of the free entry to purchase goods and explore opportunities.