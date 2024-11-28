30 Gov’t vehicles recovered from Obaseki’s men

The Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee says it has recovered 30 government-owned vehicles from officials of the immediate past administration led by former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, said the Chairman of the committee, Kelly Okungbowa, announced the recovery on Thursday.

Okungbowa noted that the committee was prepared to travel nationwide to recover state-owned vehicles wherever they are found.

He commended whistleblowers for providing critical information that facilitated the recovery of the vehicles.

The committee had recovered three vehicles last Friday: one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

Okungbowa said four vehicles were also retrieved from the residence of a former high-ranking official and another from a separate individual.

Okungbowa said, “We have recovered two Land Cruiser Jeeps and two Toyota Hilux vehicles from a former high-ranking official of the immediate past government. One of the vehicles contained campaign posters and umbrellas.

“Another Hilux vehicle was also recovered, bringing the total number of vehicles retrieved since our operation began to 30.”

He assured Edo residents that more recoveries would be made before the two-week deadline set for the committee to complete its mandate.

“We appeal to the public for more information to aid our operations. Whistleblowers have been instrumental to our success, and we are committed to rewarding anyone who provides helpful tips,” he added.