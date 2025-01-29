3 vigilantes arrested over murder in Niger

The police in Niger State have arrested three vigilantes, Habibu Usman (35), Tanko Abara (25) and Maigero Abdullahi (26) all of Tunga-Galadima village in Rijau Local Government Area (LGA) of the state over an alleged murder of a 30-year-old Muhammadu Bello of Awala village in the same LGA.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shawulu E. Danmamman, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed.

He said the suspects were arrested on January 16, 2025 by the police operatives attached to Kontagora Area Command.

According to the commissioner, “The suspects were arrested culpable homicide of one Mohammadu Bello (30) of Awala village, Rijau LGA. It was reported that on December 8th, 2024 at about 1300hrs, the said victim was at a vigilante point at Tunga Galadima village with his Bajaj motorcycle coming from Kontagora and heading to Rijau with about N940,000 in his possession, and since then, the victim was nowhere to be found until his lifeless body was recovered on January 13th, 2025 at a nearby bush close to the vigilante point.”

“Therefore, the vigilante men were strongly suspected while the three suspects mentioned above were arrested and Habibu Usman confessed that one of them known as Lawal presently at large had shot an innocent person dead from the checkpoint.”

He said effort was ongoing to arrest other three members, Lawal, Jibrin and Bako also suspected to be involved.