3 to die by hanging for murder

A Kano State High Court has sentenced three individuals to death by hanging for complicity in the murder of one Hamisu Hassan, a resident of Yar Zabaina village in Gabasawa Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred in 2019 and the three accused persons, Abdulrahman Ado, popularly called Soja, Dahiru Mamman (AKA Duguja) and Hamisu Ibrahim (Hoga) were arrested and arraigned in 2021.

The case lingered till last Tuesday when the court delivered its final verdict.

Prosecution counsel, Mubarak Abubakar, presented three witnesses, including the son of the deceased, to prove the charges of conspiracy and murder against the trio, who are also residents of the same village.