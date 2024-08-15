3 suspected kidnappers nabbed after collecting N5m from victim

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers after allegedly collecting the sum of N5 million from their 29-year-old victim. City…

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers after allegedly collecting the sum of N5 million from their 29-year-old victim.

City & Crime reports that the victim was abducted at his residence in Sapele town on February 17, 2024 by a 5-armed kidnapping syndicate.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Edafe Bright, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, said the sum of N5 million was transferred from the victim’s account to an unknown bank account by the hoodlums.

He said the victim reported the incident to the command after regaining freedom.

He added that upon the complaints, the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed the CP’s special squad to investigate and ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to book.

Edafe gave the names of the arrested suspects as one Sapiro, (real name unknown), Tony Binitie (29) aka “Bobo” of Big-Warri community, Ejiro Ewuba (30) and Ayuba Hussaini (38).

He said Tony Binitie, aka “Bobo” was the syndicate’s leader, Ejiro Ewuba, co – gang member while Ayuba Hussaini (38), a resident of Hausa quarters, Sapele town was the receiver of the victim’s jewelleries and phones worth millions of naira.

The command’s image maker added that investigations also revealed that Ayuba Hussaini had received N1millon transferred into his account from the victim’s account.

He alleged that Ayuba Hussaini was also linked to have received victims’ valuables from various syndicates.

He said the suspects had confessed to the crime.