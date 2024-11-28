3 students picked for ‘Born Rising Achievers’ maiden scholarship award

The founder of scholarship outfit, Born Rising Achievers, Olasumbo Ogunsola, has disclosed that three outstanding students have been picked as beneficiaries of this year’s award as it prepares for next year’s cycle.

The beneficiaries are from the University of Lagos and the Yaba College of Technology as it hopes to extend to other parts of the country by 2025.

Ogunsola said rising tuition fees and high inflation, which put education out of reach for many youths across the country, is what inspired the organisation to lend help.

“The urgency to support tomorrow’s leaders has never been greater. At Born Rising Achievers, we’re addressing this critical need. We have already awarded full-ride scholarships to three promising students, each of whom is on a mission to create lasting change for their families and communities,” she said.

She said: “Our mission is clear; to remove financial barriers so that brilliant young minds can access the education they deserve, unlocking doors to personal success and uplifting entire communities.”

She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the project so that more students could benefit and attain greatness through education.

“One of our beneficiaries this year is one Chidera, a first-year medical student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), she dreams of transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system. As the only one in her family pursuing higher education, Chidera is determined to bring quality healthcare to the underserved,” she said.