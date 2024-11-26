3 soldiers, terrorists killed as troops repel B/Haram attack on Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have repelled a Boko Haram attack on Kukawa town, located near Lake Chad in Borno State.

The clash resulted in the deaths of many terrorists, along with three soldiers, while several others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the insurgents, who had reportedly fled a Chadian military offensive and taken refuge in remote villages within Kukawa Local Government Area, launched an assault early Sunday morning.

SPONSOR AD

Locals said the attackers stormed the town around 4:30 a.m., burning public infrastructure, looting food supplies, and forcing hundreds of villagers to flee.

A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member revealed that the battle raged for over 24 hours before the attackers were overpowered on Monday morning. “We recovered 24 motorcycles, one Hilux vehicle, and caches of ammunition. The airpower response was excellent, though we lost three soldiers, and several others, including seven CJTF members, were injured and evacuated for treatment in N’Djamena,” the source said.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer of MNJTF Headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad confirmed in a statement that Sector 3 troops effectively countered the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists using coordinated airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and ground operations.

“The terrorists launched an offensive using Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) but were met with superior firepower. Five terrorists were neutralised, while others fled with injuries.

“Our troops destroyed three VBIEDs and captured 40 motorbikes, anti-aircraft guns, rocket-propelled grenades, and other weapons. Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the ultimate price,” Osoba said.

The MNJTF reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating terrorism in the Lake Chad region and restoring peace and security to affected communities.

Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum commended the military for repelling the terrorists’ attack in Kukawa and urged residents to support the armed forces with actionable intelligence.