3 sentenced to death by hanging for rape in Kaduna

Three persons identified as John Moses, Yakubu Mohammed and Mustapha Musa have been sentenced to death by hanging over two-count charge of rape in Kaduna.

This was disclosed to our correspondent by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

She said the ministry had secured three convictions of rape charges between June 2024 and February 2025.

SPONSOR AD

She described the convictions as a good development and hoped it would serve as a deterrent to others.

She said, “The ministry secured a conviction on the 7th day of June 2024 before Hon. Justice Nana in KDH/KAD/57c/2023; State Vs. John Moses wherein the Defendant was convicted in a two counts charge of rape and incest under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to death by hanging and surgical castration.

“The ministry also secured a conviction on the 6th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice B.Yusuf in KDH/KAD/69c/2023; State Vs. Yakubu Mohammed, wherein the Defendant was convicted on a 2 counts charge of Rape under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to death by hanging and surgical castration.

“The ministry again secured another conviction on the 24th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice Isa Aliyu in KDH/KAD/66c/2021; State Vs. Mustapha Musa, wherein the Defendant was convicted on a 2 counts charge of Rape under Section 258 of the Penal Code Law and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

She said the cases were handled by M.P. Danjuma Esq. and Halimatu S. Bello Esq.