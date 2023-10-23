3 police inspectors caught extorting Okada riders in Ogun

The police command in Ogun State has said that three of its inspectors have been caught on camera “flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists.”…

The command identified the officers as Inspectors Ikhanorba Lucky, Paul Sunday and Edwin Ekeogu.

The police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, on Sunday, said the inspectors, on October 19, were involved in “an incident of professional misconduct while on visibility policing duty at the Maawu Bus Stop in the Agbado area of the state.

“These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations.

“The inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.”

Odutola quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, to have strongly condemned the “unprofessional act” of the three men.

She further said, “To address this misconduct, the command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to toe this ignoble path.”

