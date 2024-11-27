3 nabbed over theft of beniseed from Abuja farm

Three suspected hoodlums have been arrested for allegedly harvesting beniseed at a farm in Dafa community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT without the owner’s consent.

A resident of Dafa, Shuaibu Musa, said the incident happened on Sunday around 3:23am when the three suspects invaded a beniseed farm and harvested the produce.

He said the suspects went to the farm belonging to one Dangana Isaac, during the odd hours and were caught with the harvested beniseed inside sacks.

He said some farmers, who left their houses early for their farms, nabbed the hoodlums.

He said, ‘’The owner of the farm didn’t go to farm on Sundays and the hoodlums took advantage of that but some farmers, who were on their way to their farms, saw them and apprehended them.”

He said the hoodlums were taken to the community’s primary school football field where some youths tied their hands and beat them up before they were handed over to vigilantes in the area.

A member of the vigilantes identified as Isyaku confirmed the arrest of the three hoodlums for stealing beniseed, saying the suspects had been handed over to security personnel.

City & Crime learnt that a similar incident happened last week when some hoodlums invaded a farm at Tungan Sarki community and harvested beniseed and some yam tubers.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, did not respond to the enquiry sent to him on the incident.