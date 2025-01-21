3 nabbed in Abuja over herder’s murder, theft of 18 cows

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested three suspects for alleged murder of one Danfulani Ibrahim and also stealing the deceased 18 cows.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu who disclosed this to newsmen at the command in Abuja, on Monday, gave the names of the suspects as Abubakar Idris aka (Nishi) who he said is the gang leader, Buhari Saidu and Musa Ahmadu Suleiman.

Disu said the suspects were responsible for the gruesome murder of Danfulani.

He said the incident took place on November 27th, 2024, as a direct result of Nishi’s seething frustration over Ibrahim’s intentions to marry a woman after he had heavily invested financially on her.

“An investigation revealed that the trio, armed with knives, brutally attacked Ibrahim Danfulani, resulting in his untimely death.

“As if that was not all, the gang also stole 18 cows belonging to the victim as compensation for Nishi’s perceived losses,” he said.

He said Abubakar Idris who is the gang leader had fled the scene of the crime but was trailed and arrested in Nasarawa State while planning to recruit new gang members to execute his sinister plot to return and kill the woman.

He said the FCT police operatives in a swift and coordinated effort in collaboration with residents of the Agaita community in Karu, led to the successful arrest of the three suspects.

The police commissioner said the suspects currently in police custody will face prosecution to ensure justice is served.

He therefore reiterated the command’s steadfastness in its commitment to protecting lives and property of residents of the FCT, even as he encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities or criminal elements to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883.