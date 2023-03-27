3 nabbed for stealing solar batteries

Three youths have been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gujungu community in Taura LGA of Jigawa…

Three youths have been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gujungu community in Taura LGA of Jigawa State for allegedly stealing solar streetlight batteries.

In a statsement, the command’s spokesman, Adamu Shehu, said the suspects: Umar Adam Abdullahi (18), Kabiru M. Musa (25) and Shafi’u Hamza (25), “connived and stole solar streetlight batteries on Hadejia Road in Gujungu.”

“At the time of their arrest, they were in possession of two Roy 12V/150Ah solar batteries and a charge controller which were neatly removed from the streetlight trunks valued at N320,000.”

He further said that investigation revealed that there were a total of 130 solar streetlights on the major roads in the town out of which 23 had their batteries stolen.

It’s said the suspects confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after investigation was concluded.