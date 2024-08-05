3 men nabbed for possessing weapons during protest

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three men, Agboola Olaniyen (30), Emmanuel Oketa (21) and Osamuyi Henry (30), over allegedly being in…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three men, Agboola Olaniyen (30), Emmanuel Oketa (21) and Osamuyi Henry (30), over allegedly being in possession of weapons during the hunger protest in the Iyaro area of Benin City, Edo State.

The command’s spokesman, Moses Yamu, said the suspects conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by arming themselves with petrol, substances suspected to be hard drugs, other weapons and a bus.

He said the suspects were caught while burning tyres on the express road in the area.