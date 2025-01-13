3 men arrested over murder of facebook lover in lagos

Detectives from the Lagos State Command have arrested three young men, over the death of their Facebook lover in the Surulere area of the state.

Though the identities of the suspects were not given, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Olanrewaju Ishola, who confirmed their arrest, stated that the suspects extorted N300,000 from one of their victims before she was murdered.

Ishola stated that the suspects lured their prospective victims using social media App and Facebook.

“It is a case of kidnapping. The case was reported at the Tactical Team of Area C. Consequently, three persons were arrested.

“The suspects’ mode of operation is to lure their victims through a Tinder apps on social media or Facebook where they will make the victim a friend and the ask them to come for a visit.

“In one particular case, the victim was lure to a particular house, and N300,000 ransom was collected from the victim and his phone was taken from him. My detectives swung into action and three suspects were arrested,” he said.