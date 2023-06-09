3 men arrested for burgling gas firm in Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Government security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a three men, Amachi John (40), Moses Lazarus (41) and Chidi Peter, for…

Men of the Ogun State Government security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a three men, Amachi John (40), Moses Lazarus (41) and Chidi Peter, for allegedly burgling a gas company in Opic Estate at the Igere area of Ado-Odo/Ota LGA

In a statement, the corps’ spokesman, Moruf Yusuf Ganzallo, said that a lorry marked SMK334XD with the inscription: Chijioke, on its front filled with iron rods, one aluminum door and iron pipes were recovered from the suspects.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...