3 Lobi Stars ex-vice chairs to refund N2.4bn

Three former vice chairmen of Lobi Stars Football Club, Makurdi, Benue State, are to refund the sum of ₦2,445 billion to the coffers of the club.

Sequel to the White Paper report on the Forensic Audit Investigation into Lobi Stars Football Club for the period of January 2020 to September 2024 released by the Benue State government, the three ex-official are expected to refund the money.

Recall that Governor Hyacinth Alia, on October 7, 2024, inaugurated a Forensic Audit Investigation Committee led by San-Chir-Igba Donatus, ACA, to probe the funds of Lobi Stars Football Club, Makurdi.

The terms of reference included studying the handover notes submitted by the outgoing board of the club, identifying the club’s income, making recommendations to the government on appropriate actions to be taken in the interest of the club, and advising the government on the way forward.

According to the report, which was submitted on November 24, 2024, ₦3,759,820,269.86 was accrued to the club during the period in question, but only ₦1,314,807,672.94 was accounted for, leaving a difference of ₦2,445,012,596.92.

In a statement on Friday, Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, noted that the breakdown indicated that Mike Idoko and others who worked with him are to refund the sum ₦243,955,081.44 for the period between 2020 and 2021 while Emmanuel Taman and others who worked under him are to refund ₦434,318,964.12 realised between 2021 and 2022.

Also Dominic Iorfa and others are to refund the sum of ₦692,453,927.60 made between 2022 and 2023, and ₦702,875,000) realised from 2023 to 2024, as well as ₦371,409,623.76 made between 2024 and 2025.

He added that the committee made it clear that all individuals and companies involved in financial transactions with the club within the time covered were formally invited and given fair hearing, stressing that the body recommended, among other things, that Lobi Stars be registered as a full company with the responsibility to generate revenue, and that funds from the club’s sponsors be deposited directly into the club’s account.

Kula further noted that the report also advocated for the independence of the club, stating that the Ministry of Sports should no longer control or interfere in the day-to-day running of the club.