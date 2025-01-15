3 Lakurawa members arrested while offering detectives N1.6m bribe

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested three members of the Lakurawa terrorist group while offering a N1.6m bribe to its lead investigator.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said the three suspected members of the group – Umaru Garba, Alhaji Abubakar Mamman and Usman Muhammadu – had conspired to offer detectives the sum of N1.6m to compromise the investigation and prosecution of a banditry case perpetrated by the Lakurawa terrorists.

It added that the three suspects were immediately arrested, adding that an investigation had commenced into the matter.

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, has reiterated the command’s determination in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes for socio-economic activities to thrive in the state.