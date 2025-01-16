3 Lakurawa members arrested offering N1.6m bribe to detectives in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested three members of the Lakurawa terrorist group while offering N1.6m bribe to its lead investigator.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said the three suspected members of the group, one Umaru Garba, Alhaji Abubakar Mamman and Usman Muhammadu, conspired to offer detectives the sum of N1.6m to compromise investigation and prosecution in a banditry case perpetrated by the Lakurawa terrorists.

It added that the three suspects were immediately arrested and investigation into the matter concluded before they were charged to court.

SPONSOR AD

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, reiterated the command’s determination in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes in the state for socio-economic activities to thrive.

Northerners have no moral right to reject Tinubu in 2027– Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani to Lamido: Look beyond politics on security issues

Sequel to this development, it said the CP had commended the commitment and professionalism displayed by the detectives and urged other police officers to emulate them.