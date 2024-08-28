3 Kogi revenue directors sent on compulsory leave

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has sent three directors of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) on compulsory leave. Muhammad Mukhtar Idris, Head…

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has sent three directors of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) on compulsory leave.

Muhammad Mukhtar Idris, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of KGIRS, announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Idris explained that the directors in question had reached the maximum tenure permitted under the agency’s regulations.

He said, “In accordance with Section 8, Rule 020809, Subsection (iv)(a) of the Kogi State Public Service Rule, 2019, ‘A director who has served for a period of eight years shall compulsorily retire from service.’”

As a result, Olubunmi Ajayi, Sadiq Ibrahim Ohindas and John Salifu Ojonugwa were directed to proceed on leave due to the expiration of their service tenures.

Idris further said, “This action has been approved by His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State.”

He added that Abubakar Mohammed Bello, a director in the Directorate of Administration, was directed to hand over his responsibilities to the next senior officer as his services were no longer required in his current role.