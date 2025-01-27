3 killed, many injured as explosion rocks niger mining site

At least three persons have died while others sustained injuries after an explosion at Sabon-Pegi community in Mashegu LGA of Niger State.

Sources from the area told the Daily Trust that the incident happened around 8am on Sunday when an explosive device allegedly belonging to miners exploded killing three people.

Those affected included a woman, a man and a young boy who all died on the spot while several others were injured and about 40 houses affected, and parked vehicles.

SPONSOR AD

When contacted, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullah Baba Arah, confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust.

He said, “NSEMA has received a report of an explosive incident at Sabon Pegi of Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident, which occurred early in the morning of today, 26th January 2025, at about 7:30 am, was caused by a (nakiya) explosive kept in a rented apartment by one Yushehu, a local artisan miner.

“The rented apartment was rented by Yushehu for his workers, though he stays in New Bussa.

“Nsema desk officers of Mashegu and Borgu LGAs, who coordinated the rescue operation, are still at the scene of the incident undertaking comprehensive on-the-spot assessment,” Arah said.

Local sources, however, said there was the possibility that the death toll may rise due to the severity of injuries sustained following the collapse of buildings on some occupants.