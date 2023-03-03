3 killed in Lagos-Ibadan Exp multiple crash

Three persons died on Friday while three others sustained varying degrees of injury in a multiple accident at U-turn, by Total filling station, Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident occured at 7:10am.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked MN A48 ZY, a Man diesel truck marked ABC 682 ZW and Daf truck with registration number T-3756LA.

She attributed the accident to excessive speed, which resulted in collision involving the three vehicles while the Man diesel truck was making a U-turn.

”A total of eight men were involved in the accident, three sustained injuries, two unhurt and unfortunately three persons in the bus were recorded killed,” she said.

She said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

She added that the Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the families of the victims.