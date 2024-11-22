3 killed as farmers, herders clash in Nasarawa

He said, “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders on Monday, November 18 at about 4:30 pm.

Nadada explained that the incident occured in Dogon Duste community, a neighbourhood between Nasarawa and Toto LGAs.

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Umar Nadada, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

No fewer than three persons have been killed in a renewed hostility between farmers and herders in Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of the state.

“On reaching there, it was discovered that two people were killed on the farm while four were injured and they were rushed to Primary Health Care for treatment.”

According to him, the police also found one additional corpse in the bush during a search operation, bringing the number of the deaths to three.

He, however, stated that normalcy had since returned to the area, noting that the police would get to the root of the matter.

The police boss maintained that the command was working in synergy with the community to ensure those responsible for the clash are arrested and brought to book.

He called on the residents to continue to support security agencies to enhance security in the state.

“We have already developed an action plan that revolves around collaborative policing after a careful study of the trend of the crime pattern in the state,” he added.

The CP further explained that the command had made a significant progress in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He said that the collaboration with members of the public had helped in curbing insecurity and appealed for its sustainence.

“The state is adjudged to be one of the most peaceful in the country because of the collaborative strategy with the communities and the support from the state government,” he said.