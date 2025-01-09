3 Killed As cultists Invade Bayelsa Community 

Cultists suspected to be members of the Greenlanders on Wednesday night invaded the Igbogene Community in Yenagoa Local Government area of Bayelsa State, killing three persons, including the son of a former head of community Vigilante in the area, popularly known as ‘Money Sweet’.

The daredevil cult boys, numbering about 10 were armed with dangerous weapons. They invaded the Igbogene area at about 8pm, causing residents to scamper for safety.

The state government had recently relocated all inter-state motor parks to the community, it was unclear if the cult war is for the control of the transport terminal.

A resident of the community told Daily Trust that the first person shot dead was the son of the former head of the community Vigilante group.

While he was shot close to his house, the second person was shot when he could not disclose the whereabouts of his senior brother.

Residents told Daily Trust that the attack was sparked off by rivalry between notorious Bobos cult group and Greenlanders cult, whose members involved are residents and indigenes of the Igbogene community.

While the police said three persons were killed, the community said two died in the attack with third person receiving treatment for gunshot wound.

Youths President of the Igbogene Community, Ezekiel Igbenivie, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday, said those involved have absconded from the community, explaining that one of the persons shot is still alive and receiving treatment at an undisclosed facility in Yenagoa.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident, said those shot include; one Donaldson Mison, 28yrs; Addy Mulan,27; and Greenboy Dudella, 29yrs.

He said investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspected cultists and all the culprits in the clash.