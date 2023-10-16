3 killed as bus rams into truck in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that three persons were killed in an auto crash involving a commercial bus and a truck.…

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that three persons were killed in an auto crash involving a commercial bus and a truck.

In a statement, LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident happened at the Charlie Boy Bus Stop in the Gbagada area.

The statement reads in part: “Following a distress call received at 22:01hrs through the agency’s toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 22:17hrs.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s LRT at the scene, it was observed that a white commercial bus lost control and crashed into a moving truck.

“The 18-seater bus, with registration number, JJJ-844YA, and loaded to capacity, was heading to Ajah from Oshodi.

“Two males and one female, all adults, lost their lives in the accident, while others sustained injuries.”

