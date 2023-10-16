✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

3 killed as bus rams into truck in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that three persons were killed in an auto crash involving a commercial bus and a truck.…

3 killed as bus rams into truck in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that three persons were killed in an auto crash involving a commercial bus and a truck.

In a statement, LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident happened at the Charlie Boy Bus Stop in the Gbagada area.

The statement reads in part: “Following a distress call received at 22:01hrs through the agency’s toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 22:17hrs.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s LRT at the scene, it was observed that a white commercial bus lost control and crashed into a moving truck.

“The 18-seater bus, with registration number, JJJ-844YA, and loaded to capacity, was heading to Ajah from Oshodi.

“Two males and one female, all adults, lost their lives in the accident, while others sustained injuries.”

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: