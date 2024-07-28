✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

3 killed as building collapses in Jigawa

At least three persons have been confirmed dead in a building collapse in Jigawa State. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan…

img 20240728 wa0031
img 20240728 wa0031
    By Rabiu Ali Ali, Dutse

At least three persons have been confirmed dead in a building collapse in Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, in a statement on Sunday confirmed the fatalities, adding that four persons sustained injuries.

In a separate incident, a suspected case of cattle rustling sparked violence in Maikambu and Balalashe villages, Garki LGA, leading to the burning of five houses and injuries to six people.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the violence and are working to restore order to the affected areas.

The incidents have raised concerns about public safety and security in the state, with many calling for increased measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile the command has called on individuals planning to organize protests from August 1 to August 10 to submit their itinerary.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories