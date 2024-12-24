3 killed, 4 injured as Tanker crushes tricycle in Jos

Tragedy visited Plateau state on Monday evening as three persons lost their lives while four sustained degree of injuries as a trailer rammed into a tricycle.

The incident happened along Farin Gada road in Jos North.

Peter Yakubu, spokesperson of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and Nura Ussaini Magaji, State branch executive secretary of Nigerian Red Cross Society, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday.

According to them, some of the corpses were mutilated beyond recognition.