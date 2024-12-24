✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
3 killed, 4 injured as Tanker crushes tricycle in Jos

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa

Tragedy visited Plateau state on Monday evening as three persons lost their lives while four sustained degree of injuries as a trailer rammed into a tricycle.

The incident happened along Farin Gada road in Jos North.
Peter Yakubu, spokesperson of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and Nura Ussaini Magaji, State branch executive secretary of Nigerian Red Cross Society, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday.
According to them, some of the corpses were mutilated beyond recognition.
“The crash occurred on 23rd December around the University of Jos Student Village Hostel. Two vehicles were involved – a trailer and a tricycle.
“Three people were killed and four others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash,” Yakubu said.

