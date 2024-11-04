3 killed, 4 farmers rescued as soldiers engage bandits in Kaduna

Three bandits were reportedly gunned down while four farmers, including a woman, were rescued as soldiers engaged bandits at Mai -Iddo village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

City & Crime had reported that bandits, wielding AK-47 rifles, last week, abducted two farmers at Mai -Iddo village and also abducted two others, including a woman, at a farm in the neighbouring Arikon village.

A community leader from the area, who confirmed the rescue to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said the victims were rescued after a raid on bandits’ hideout at a forest in Kurmin-Kare village.

He said the soldiers, who were on a clearance operation around neighbouring villages in Kagarko LGA, encountered the bandits, which resulted into a fierce gun battle.

A security source, who was part of the operation but preferred anonymity, said three bandits were neutralised during the operation.

He said the bandits retreated after a heavy exchange of fire, adding that some of the bandits fled with bullets injuries.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached as at the time of filing the report.