3 kidnappers arrested in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said its men have arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition in Obinoba in Nkwani LGA.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, on Sunday afternoon, said, “On 19/7/2023, a case of kidnapping was reported at Obiaruku Police Station. The distress caller (name withheld) stated that on their way back from their shop on the same date three masked men armed with guns accosted them at the entrance of their house located in Obinoba in Nkwani LGA and kidnapped their mother.

“Sequel to this complaint, the police detailed the DPO of Obiaruku to work in synergy with the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS) to immediately launch a manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue the kidnapped victim.

“The kidnappers released the victim after collecting a ransom of N2,000,000 and jewelry worth about N3,500,000.

“Armed with relevant information, the command embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which paid off when the operatives arrested one Kabi Kester ‘m’ aged 43.

“The suspect, when interrogated, confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped the woman (name withheld). His confession led to the arrest of two other suspects, Henry Owojero ‘m’ aged 42, and Franca Okuzor ‘f’, a self-acclaimed pastor and wife to the leader of the gang, named Celestine Okuzor Nova (at large), in whose house the victim was held captive for six days.

“They all confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping and named four others, Celestine Okuzor Nova, Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo and Nweke (surname unknown), as members of the gang. An intensive manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”

