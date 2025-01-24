3 kidnapped Kogi pastors, 16 others rescued

Men of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies have reportedly rescued 19 kidnapped victims, including three pastors abducted on Monday at Ejule in Ofu LGA of Kogi State.

The security agents were said to have stormed the kidnappers’ hideout in the forest shortly after they were informed of the three kidnapped pastors, who were in the town to minister at a 3-day crusade programme.

It was gathered that there was an exchange of gunfire during the rescue operation but the kidnappers succumbed and abandoned their victims.

A source close to one of the freed pastors said, “Men of the Joint Task Force (JTF) chased the kidnappers of the three pastors to their hideout in the forest. During a shootout, some of them were neutralised and many fled with injuries.

“To the surprise of all, 16 other kidnapped victims were discovered in their hideout in the bush. They have all been released.”

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu, confirmed the operation in a statement, saying “After a two-hour gun duel, the kidnappers scampered for safety with varying degrees of injuries, leaving behind their victims.

“Three pastors abducted after a crusade in Ejule, Ofu LGA regained their freedom following the intervention of the security personnel.”