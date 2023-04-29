3 ‘IPOB members’ arrested in Anambra

A security operatives in Anambra State have arrested three suspected members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). They…

A security operatives in Anambra State have arrested three suspected members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

They were arrested on Wednesday by operatives attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Aguata who were on a stop-and-search duty at Afor Nnobi road junction around 7:50pm.

The suspects were reportedly intercepted with two AK-47 rifles with 150 live ammunition, fake police and army uniforms, two cell phones, two bulletproof vests, two walkie-talkies, one black Prado Jeep with registration number: GWA – 696 CM ABUJA, one ash Lexus 350 with registration number: EKY – 605GV LAGOS, among others.

According to the the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, the suspects refused to stop when the police officers on duty flagged them down, instead they started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

FG, Lagos govt trade words over Banana Island building collapse

You are a true national asset, Osinbajo hails Adenuga at 70

The suspects are: Chinonso Offor, a native of Enugu State resident in Ekwulọbịa, Hycent Ugwuike, native of Nsukka resident in Onitsha and Samuel Sunday from Akwa-Ibom but resident in Isuochi, Abia State.

“While other gang members escaped the scene, the suspects now in custody, confessed to being members of the outlawed ESN/IPOB groups and mentioned the various camps/criminal hideouts where, they operate. Efforts are already on top gear to arrest other fleeing gang members,” the CP said.

Meanwhile, the command has paraded one 26-year-old youth corps member, Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, serving in the police command.

He was declared wanted by the command on February 20, 2023 on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, and defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

“We also want to use this opportunity to let you know the suspect is in custody. The suspect, Nnamdi Emeh, fled the country to the Benin Republic before he was arrested by ‘INTERPOL’ operatives.

“The suspect also hacked into one Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme’s accounts and fraudulently transferred a total sum of N47 million into 14 different accounts owned by him, Nnamdi E. The case is already before the federal high court,” Echeng stated.

He assured that the Command under his watch shall continue to evolve strategies, including improving operational positioning and engaging with the community leaders, youths and other stakeholders for an inclusive community policing.

The Commissioner reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order within the state, noting that they would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Echeng urged the public to support the police by providing them with timely information and reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.