3 injured in Adamawa tanker explosion – Officials

Three persons sustained various degrees of injuries in a tanker explosion along Numan Road, Jimeta in Yola, Adamawa State.
The Police and the Federal Fire Service in Adamawa, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, saying that no life was lost in the incident.
Aliyu Abubakar, Deputy Superintendent of Fire at the Federal Fire Service, said the service received information about the fire incident at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and responded immediately.
He said various agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and both state and federal fire stations worked together to control the blaze.
According to him, the team was able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby fuel stations.
He, however, said that two tankers and a vehicle were affected.
Abubakar also cautioned the public against approaching fire incidents, as explosions could occur at any moment.
Suleiman Nguroje, police spokesperson in Adamawa, said police had launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause. (NAN)
