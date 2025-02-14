3 illegal Bureau de Change operators jailed in Kwara

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced three bureau de change operators for operating without a licence.

The convicts are Mustapha Idris, Hassan Bala and Ajayi Ernest Isaac, all from Chikanda in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

They were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsels, Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja, while reviewing the facts of the cases, called witnesses and tendered the extrajudicial statements of the defendants.

The different currencies recovered from them at the point of arrest were also submitted. They urged the court to convict and sentence them as charged.

The judge convicted and sentenced Idris to 250 hours of community service without option of fine and ordered that the sum of Cfa33,000 and N323,000 recovered from him be forfeited to the federal government.

Bala, on the other hand, got six months imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.

He was also ordered to forfeit Cfa677,500 and N881,900 to the federal government.

Isaac bagged six months imprisonment or to pay N500,000 in addition to forfeiting $31.