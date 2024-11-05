3 held over murder of man accused of witchcraft in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of one Damina Lamba of Wuro Dangogo in Sarma village, Misau Local Government Area of the state, over alleged witchcraft.

Two of the suspects, Abdu Lamba and Ruwa, confessed that the daughter-in-law of the victim, Rakiya Yau, hired them to carry out the killing.

On her part, Rakiya alleged that her father-in-law, Damina Lamba, was practising witchcraft and he was responsible for the death of her son the previous year.

SPONSOR AD

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, who paraded the suspects while briefing journalists said, “On the 25th October, 2024, a motionless body of one Damina Lamba of Wuro Dangogo via Sarma village was found in a bush between Wuro Dangogo and Sarma village and a mark of violence was found on his head. Our operatives attached to Misau Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO conveyed the body to the General Hospital Misau, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

CP Muhammad explained that the operatives swiftly swung into action to unravel the perpetrators behind the gruesome killing. Consequently, on October 30, 2024, three suspects were apprehended in connection with the act.

The suspects, he said, were Abdu Lamba (20), Ruwa Aliyu (22) and Rakiya Ya’u (20), all residents of Wuro Dangogo hamlet in Sarma ward.

The commissioner added that, “During the interrogation, both Abdu Lamba and Ruwa Aliyu admitted their involvement in the crime. He said the suspects confessed that they were hired by one Rakiya Ya’u to carry out the act against her father-in-law, whom she claimed to have been practicing witchcraft and had caused the death of her son last year. Additionally, two sticks, reported to be used in perpetrating the crime, were recovered as evidence.”

In a related incident, the command arrested one Umar Sanda (25) from Kumbala village in Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi State, for robbery between Mararraba and Kumbil village in Alkaleri LGA.

CP Muhammad said, “During the robbery, one of the victims had their left hand severed by the suspects, while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The victims were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical treatment.

“After an intensive investigation, the victim’s severed hand was recovered by the operatives at the crime scene. Consequently, on October 31, 2024, another suspect, one Aliyu Alh. Korau was arrested in connection with the case.

“Both suspects have confessed to the crime, while two additional suspects remain at large.”