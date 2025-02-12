3 held for stealing pampers, creams in Ekiti

The Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State has arrested three persons, Joshua Nawjul (25), John Wuyeb (23) and Daniel Titus (24) for burglary and stealing in the state.
The corps listed the stolen items to include baby materials such as clothes, bottles of creams and pampers, belonging to Mrs Omoyajowo Opeyemi as well as Plasma Tv, generator, two laptops and cable wires.
During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, the corps added.
The corps said Nawjul, a night guard in Ado-Ekiti, was arrested on January 8 around 1pm for allegedly stealing some property belonging to one Babayemi Odunayo.
The corps’ head of communications in the state, Mr Adeyeye Abiodun, added that one Wuyeb and Titus were arrested in Oye Local Government Area for allegedly stealing baby materials such as cloths, creams, pampers, belonging to Mrs. Omoyajowo Opeyemi during a street patrol.
