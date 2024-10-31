3 held for gang-raping teenage girl in Benue

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has remanded three men at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi for allegedly conspiring to gang rape a 15-year-old girl in the Gboko area of Benue State.

The Benue State Police Command arraigned the three accused, Banky Tersugh, Sesugh Iorver, and Aondoaseer Jude, all from Gboko town, in court on charges of criminal conspiracy and gang-raping.

The prosecutor informed the court that the father of the victim (names withheld) had on October 17, 2024 reported to the police that he had sent his daughter to buy some items from a woman behind AMAP Company Gboko, when the accused along with five others dragged the victim into a thatched house.

Prosecutor further explained that the accused tied the hands and mouth of the victim before forcefully having sexual intercourse with her, one after another against her will.

The court heard that during a police investigation, the three accused persons were arrested while others are still at large.

The prosecuting officer added that the investigation was ongoing and requested an adjournment.

However, the court denied the accused’s plea for clemency due to lack of jurisdiction.

Chief Magistrate Peter Ogwuche ordered that the suspects be held at the Federal Correctional Centre in Makurdi and adjourned the case to December 30 for further proceedings.