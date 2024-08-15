✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
3 friends arraigned for damaging trees

Three friends, Rotimi Ogungbemi (45), Akinlose Ogungbemi (51) and Segun Woye (42), were on Wednesday brought before an Okitipupa magistrates’ court in Ondo State over…

Three friends, Rotimi Ogungbemi (45), Akinlose Ogungbemi (51) and Segun Woye (42), were on Wednesday brought before an Okitipupa magistrates’ court in Ondo State over alleged malicious damage of rubber trees worth N1.2 million.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants on April 5, around 08am, trespassed into the farmland of one Thompson Aiyeku over an undisclosed dispute and maliciously damaged rubber trees worth N1.2m.

The prosecutor said that the defendants also threatened to kill Aiyeku, offences contrary to Sections 517, 86 and 451 of the Criminal Code of Ondo State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Ajele, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and a surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to August 27. (NAN)

 

