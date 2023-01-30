3 farmers remanded over kidnapping

An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on Monday remanded three farmers in a correctional centre over alleged kidnapping. The police charged Aminu Usman…

An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on Monday remanded three farmers in a correctional centre over alleged kidnapping.

The police charged Aminu Usman (26), Umar Salisu (25) and Usman Umar (20), all residents of Guys Village in Kwali Area Council with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Judge, Malam, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, adjourned the case to March 15, while awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Aminu Ali, of the same address, reported at the area command in Gwagwalada on January 8, that the defendants conspired to kidnap one Fatima Bello.

He noted that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 271 of the Penal Code. (NAN)