City News

3 farmers killed in Edo attack

    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Three farmers, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herders in Edo State.

City & Crime gathered that seven others were alleged to have escaped with matchet cut from the suspected herders during the attack.

It was gathered that the deceased farmers were killed in Okpekpe community while the injured ones were attacked in Itsukwi community, all in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened on Monday when the unidentified farmers were ambush by the gunmen and killed them.

It was gathered that the victims have their throats slithered with knife by the rampaging gunmen.

   The Chairman of Etsako East local Government Council, Benedicta Attoh, who confirmed the incident, lamented the spate of killings by herdsmen and militias that has continued unabated in the area.

 

