3 drown in Jigawa village

Tulla Village of Buji LGA of Jigawa state was thrown into mourning when three girls drowned on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, Fatima Sule (12), Nasiya…

Tulla Village of Buji LGA of Jigawa state was thrown into mourning when three girls drowned on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, Fatima Sule (12), Nasiya Sale (12), and Huwaila Sa’adu (13) were cutting grasses near a pond to feed their livestock when they slipped and fell into the water.

Despite efforts to rescue them, the girls did not make it back to life.

According to Badruddeen Tijjani Muhammad, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, the corps responded swiftly to the distress call and collaborated with the local community to recover the bodies.

“The NSCDC Divisional Officer, Buji LGA Abdulrashid Suleiman Adam, led the rescue mission, and the bodies were later taken to the nearest Health Center,” he said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents expressing their condolences to the families of the deceased.

The NSCDC has commiserated with the families and the community, promising to provide support during this difficult time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.