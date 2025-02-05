3 die, 11 injured as buses collide on abuja lokoja road

Three passengers lost their lives while 11 others sustained various degrees of injury after two buses collided at Ochonyi village, near Aseni along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident happened around 6:12 pm and it involved a J5 Peugeot bus and an 18-seater commuter HiAce bus.

He said the HiAce bus, which was carrying 19 passengers, was coming from Lokoja axis when the driver lost control, entered a pothole before colliding with the J5 Peugeot bus.

He said the injured victims and the corpses were taken to the Abaji General Hospital by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abaji.

One of the FRSC officials, who was part of the operation but preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying 11 people sustained injuries while three others lost their lives.

He said the rescue operation was carried jointly with the officials of the Gegu FRSC unit command and those of the Abaji unit, adding that the injured victims and the three corpses were taken to the Abaji General Hospital.

Our reporter visited the hospital and saw the injured victims being attended to.