3 crushed to death in Anambra

Three people were killed Tuesday when a truck rammed into three tricycles in Onitsha, Anambra State. Witnesses said the truck popularly known as 911 was…

Three people were killed Tuesday when a truck rammed into three tricycles in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Witnesses said the truck popularly known as 911 was carrying vegetable oil and heading to Asaba, Delta State, when it fell on the tricycles.

They said the accident occurred when revenue agents, who claimed to be working for Anambra State government, were dragging the steering wheel with the driver in an attempt to stop the vehicle to collect tolls.

“As soon as they (revenue agents) jumped on the vehicle, the one on the side of the driver started struggling for the steering of the vehicle with the driver apparently to force him to stop and in the process the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tricycles plying the area. The rider and some passengers were crushed instantly,” he said.

A witness said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, near the scene, immediately brought a towing vehicle to lift the truck that trapped the three tricycles.

“If not for the immediate intervention, more passengers would have been killed,” he said.

The source further said that the revenue agent that caused the accident sustained serious injury when he jumped off the vehicle and managed to escape to avoid being mobbed.