3 Chinese miners, police escort escape mob attack in Niger

Three Chinese miners-Wang Sheng Guo, Zhou Oin Sheng, and Ding Xue Cai-along with their police escort, narrowly escaped a mob attack in Tashan-Hajiya village, Lavun LGA, Niger State, after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old girl, Fatima Abubakar, with their vehicle and failing to stop.

The expatriates, travelling in a Toyota SUV (SML-61-JJ) to a mining site in Sakaba, Kebbi State, were pursued by motorcycle riders and caught in Manigi, Mashegu LGA, due to poor road conditions.

Locals said their vehicle’s tyre burst, forcing them to stop, and an angry crowd damaged the car before police intervened.

“The refusal to stop after hitting the girl angered the people, leading to the pursuit. If they had stopped initially, the situation might not have escalated. Fortunately, the police arrived in time to prevent a worse outcome,” a local source told Daily Trust.

Confirming the incident, Niger State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that while the vehicle was vandalised by the angry crowd, no lives were lost, and the injured girl was receiving treatment at a hospital.