3 Chibok girls among AUN’s 2024 graduands

Three Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 and escaped have successfully graduated from the American University of Nigeria (AUN). They are…

Three Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 and escaped have successfully graduated from the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

They are among the 189 students who received their first degrees in various fields at the 15th commencement ceremony held in Yola.

The Chibok girls are part of a group of about 30 internally displaced girls who were enrolled at AUN from the basic level, and they represent the second set of graduates from the university in the past three years.

The President of the university, Dwayne Frazier, encouraged the students to uphold the principles of the institution, stating that AUN is a developing university that equips students with the skills to tackle new challenges.

He expressed confidence in their ability to excel, citing their resilience, determination, and commitment, which he believes will lead them to success while also contributing to the country’s growth and development.

During the ceremony, the guest speaker, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), emphasised the critical role that universities play in creating a positive impact on the world.