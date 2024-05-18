3 Chibok Girls Among AUN ‘s 2024 Graduands

Three of the girls who were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, have successfully graduated from the American University of Nigeria…

Three of the girls who were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, have successfully graduated from the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State.

They are among the 189 students who received their first degrees at the 15th commencement ceremony.

The Chibok girls are part of a group of roughly 30 internally displaced girls who were enrolled at AUN from the basic level, and they represent the second set of graduates from the university in the past three years.

The President of the University, Dwayne Frazier, encouraged the students to uphold the principles of the institution, stating that AUN is a developing university that equips students with the skills to tackle new challenges.

He expressed confidence in their ability to excel, citing their resilience, determination, and commitment, which he believes will lead them to success while also contributing to the country’s growth and development.

During the ceremony, the guest speaker, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), emphasized the critical role that universities play in creating a positive impact on the world.

He acknowledged that AUN has demonstrated its ability to make a positive impact and encouraged the graduating students to utilize the entrepreneurship lectures and training they received to create job opportunities for themselves.

The 2023/2024 academic year saw eight PhDs, ten MScs, and 189 BScs awarded to deserving students.

Additionally, Ozekhome was recognized for his remarkable contributions towards promoting peace, human rights, rule of law, development, democracy, and good governance in Nigeria.

He was conferred with a Doctor of Letters degree in recognition of his work.