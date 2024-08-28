3 charged with assault in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned three men, Oyelami Wasiu (49), Ajibola Michael (76) and Saka Akinola (56), in a magistrates’ court sitting in…

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned three men, Oyelami Wasiu (49), Ajibola Michael (76) and Saka Akinola (56), in a magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged threats to violence and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants, on July 25, at Iworoko-Ekiti, intimidated and threatened to kill one Eneji Saliu, a farm manager.

Inspector Oriyomi added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace and entered a parcel of land which was in lawful possession of one Mr Mayowa Seriki.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Idowu Owoeye, urged the court to grant them bail, and the Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each and adjourned the case to October 7.