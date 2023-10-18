3 car thieves arraigned in Kwara

Three suspected car thieves, Adeniyi Lekan, Abdulraheem Nasir and Suleiman Sarumi, have been arraigned by the Kwara State Police Command for alleged criminal conspiracy, house…

Three suspected car thieves, Adeniyi Lekan, Abdulraheem Nasir and Suleiman Sarumi, have been arraigned by the Kwara State Police Command for alleged criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft and receiving stolen property contrary to Sections 97, 353, 287 and 317 of the Penal Code.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) indicated that one of the suspects, Adeniyi, who is a hair stylist, was arrested in Offa with 10 litres of petrol, a bunch of keys, a wheel spanner and other working implements while attempting to steal a Toyota Corolla.

The FIR reads in part: “But when the complainant, Lawal Rafiu Wale, got to the station in Ilọrin, he saw his Toyota Sienna bus with registration number: Lagos FY 214 KRD earlier stolen by the same suspect and his cohorts.

“During interrogation, Adeniyi confessed to stealing the car while being supported by Abdulraheem before they sold it to one Suleiman Sarumi at Ipata Oloje after it had an accident on transit.”

The prosecutor, Foluke Makose, urged the court to remand the suspects, a prayer that was contradicted by Toyin Onaolapo, counsel to the suspects.

The Magistrate, A O Adeniyi, granted the accused bail and adjourned the case to November 6, 2023.

