3 bodies recovered as bus plunges into Ogun river

Three bodies were recovered after a Toyota Sienna bus plunged into the Omo River along the Ijebu-Ode-Ore expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around J4 area in Ijebu East LGA of Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, told newsmen that the lone crash involved a Toyota Sienna bus marked APP830HX.

She attributed the cause of the crash to overspeeding which made the driver lose control and the vehicle plunging into the river.

She said three of the occupants, all males, died while one other person sustained injury.

Okpe said the injured was taken to Hope Clinic J4 for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the state general hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode.

She quoted the FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have described the crash as avoidable if caution had been put in place.

Uga warned against speed violations among motorists, especially those driving Sienna and other commercial vehicles on the route.

He appreciated the efforts of local divers for the rescue operation, while also sympathising with the families of the victims and advising them to contact the FRSC Ogbere outpost for more information about the crash.

