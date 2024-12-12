3 bandits killed, 2 herders injured as soldiers recover rustled cows in Kaduna

Soldiers have shot dead three bandits while two herders were injured when some rustled cows were recovered at Kurutu village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader from the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter over the phone on Tuesday, said the cows and sheep were recovered on Saturday around Hayin-Dam forest, which, he said, borders Janjala community in Kagarko LGA.

He said the bandits invaded a Fulani settlement at Kurutu village, rustled some cows and injured two herders.

He said the bandits, upon their arrival at the camp, shot sporadically, forcing the herders to run before they moved the cows away.

“It actually happened on Saturday around 4:23am when the bandits invaded the Fulani camp, but as God will have it, some soldiers were returning to their Bishini checkpoint and upon receiving the information, they laid ambush for them. They killed three of the bandits and recovered the cows.”

He said the troops took the two injured herders to a hospital at Katari village, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the incident.