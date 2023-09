The Lagos State Command has confirmed the arrest of three miscreants at the Alaba-Rago Market in the Ojo during a raid of criminal hideouts in…

The Lagos State Command has confirmed the arrest of three miscreants at the Alaba-Rago Market in the Ojo during a raid of criminal hideouts in the area.

The command said the suspects allegedly used a plastic gun to rob.

Those arrested are Chukwudi Stanley (28), Ibraana Mohammed (25) and Christopher Amachukwu (29).

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who confirmed the arrest, said more areas used by criminal elements in the state would be raided.

